Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 1.7%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Approximately 194,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 622,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.16%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

