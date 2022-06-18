Golden Goose Reaches One Day Volume of $95,540.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $189,064.36 and $95,540.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.74 or 0.06195831 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00283081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

