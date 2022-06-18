Goldcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $561.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $542,908.53 and $561.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00234051 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

