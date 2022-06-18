Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GLNG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.
GLNG stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.