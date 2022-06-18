Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Shares Down 6.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

