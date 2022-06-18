Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Shares Down 6.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.
Globe Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMEF)
