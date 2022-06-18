Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

