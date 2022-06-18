Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

BUG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 181,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,828. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

