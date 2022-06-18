Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 14,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 66,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

