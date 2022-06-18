Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,543,711 shares of company stock valued at $789,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

