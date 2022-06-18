Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) versus HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Financial Review

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genesis Energy pays out -34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genesis Energy and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Genesis Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesis Energy and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $2.13 billion 0.53 -$165.07 million ($1.72) -5.30 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.55 $558.32 million $3.40 13.24

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -6.09% -17.57% -2.30% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil. It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge, Raceland, and Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

