Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 204367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

In other news, Director Kerry Knoll acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,246.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,740,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,804,889.96.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

