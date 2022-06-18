GCM Mining Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

GCM stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.13.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GCM Mining will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,060. Also, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of GCM Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,956.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 256,840 shares of company stock worth $1,147,917.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

