Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,201,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

