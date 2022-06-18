Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $300.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.18 and its 200-day moving average is $284.73. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

