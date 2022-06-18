Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

