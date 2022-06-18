Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

