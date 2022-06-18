Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

