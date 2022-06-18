GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GPS opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. GAP has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at $915,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.