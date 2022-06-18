GAMB (GMB) One Day Volume Hits $33,106.00

GAMB (GMB) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $33,106.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,693.75 or 0.99871048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00119853 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.