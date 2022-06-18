Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,645,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,556,712. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.