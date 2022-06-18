Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.