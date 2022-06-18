Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 373 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $172.47. 8,498,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.30. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

