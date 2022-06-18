Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,470,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

