Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 617,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 664,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,303. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

