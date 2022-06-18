Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. 12,330,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

