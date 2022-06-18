Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.92 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. 5,633,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

