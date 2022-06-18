Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.51 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

NYSE URI traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,011. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

