Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 696 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,712. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

