Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 965 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.