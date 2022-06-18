Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV opened at GBX 1,374 ($16.68) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,277.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,392.30. The company has a market capitalization of £541.67 million and a PE ratio of 38.81.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.