Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 640,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,629 shares of company stock worth $448,352. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 522,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

