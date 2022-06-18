Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $24.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,427,314,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

