Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 95,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,434. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.