Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

