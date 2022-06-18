Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

