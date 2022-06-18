Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

