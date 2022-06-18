Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 940,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 194,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

