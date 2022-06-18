Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 616,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,138. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $311,181,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

