Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 994,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,771. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

