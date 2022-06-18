FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $9.75. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 8,570 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.