First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,709. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $458,000.

