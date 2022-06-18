First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,709. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.
