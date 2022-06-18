First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 546,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.