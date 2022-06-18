First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.11. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

