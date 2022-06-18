First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 849.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $26.91 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.