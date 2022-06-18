First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.