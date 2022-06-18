First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,197 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.66 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

