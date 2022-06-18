First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.09 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

