First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

