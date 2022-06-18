First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 122 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

