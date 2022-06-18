First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.62. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

